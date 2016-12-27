It was during the dictatorship of General Yahya Khan that West Pakistan was broken up into four provinces thereby orchestrating the problem of provincialism and disharmony.

Since then, there has been no construction of hydroelectric dams that could store a great quantity of water and produce cheap power at the same time.

It was during the time when Pakistan was one unit when the Tarbela Dam was constructed.



The lack of initiative and progression towards the building of one is the reason why we may face the same fate as that of Yemen after the destruction of their Siddi Moarib dam which caused the land to become barren and force the country into being one of the poorest in the world.

The intransigence of Sindh and KPK about a dam being built in Punjab is perhaps what will lead us to it.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, November 9.

