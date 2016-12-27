Trump’s victory in the presidential elections of the USA could spell disaster for Muslims all over the world.

His open abhorrence towards them is reflected in his campaigns when he calls for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims.

” He employed populism, anti-globalisation and anti-Muslim policies to mobilise the Americans.



From the Pakistani perspective, it is quite evident that Trump is a staunch supporter of India.

In the past, Republicans tilted towards India.

A Chicago-based Indian businessman, Mr Shalabh Kumar, is one of Trump’s biggest financial backers.

Mr.

Kumar sent $898,800 for Trump’s election campaign, which could prove to be a problem for Pakistan as India is trying to become a permanent member of UNSC and with the help of the USA, who has huge diplomatic heft, could achieve that.

The Pakistani intelligentsia must play its cards wisely.



WAJID MUNIR,

Lahore, November 9.

