Traffic sense speaks volumes about one’s civilised attitude or uncivilised mindset.

It is a ridiculous notion that driving would improve with carpeted, cemented, and expanded roads.

Unfortunately, drivers in our country have limited knowledge of traffic rules.

Consequently, traffic signals sound undesirable; seat belts suffocate us, lane selection stigmatises us to be cowards.

Speed-limit observance shatters our ego.

Traffic police obstruction cocoons our liberalism and heroism.

Unnecessary use of horns mobilises us and sounds most melodious.

Overtaking is somehow heroic.



Let us abide by the traffic rules; feel it obligatory and shun bad driving to save precious lives.

The issuance of driving licenses should be coupled with behaviour grooming.



MARYAM NAVEED,

Rawalpindi, December 26.

