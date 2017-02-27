Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) is amongst the most prestigious institutes in Pakistan.

Students from remote areas of Pakistan come to QAU for higher studies but after getting enrolled, they come to know that there is no space in the hostels for accommodation.

They have to look for private hostels which are very expensive andlack in terms of security.

These hostels are very distant from the university.

It becomes very difficult for the students to pay the fare of expensive taxis.

It is the need of the hour to build hostels in QAU.

Therefore, officials should pay heed towards this issue.



HAMID MAJEED,

Kasur, February 4.

