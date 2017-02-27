It is a fact that every person who purchases anything is paying an indirect tax to the government.

I am amazed that FBR only considers tax payers who are filing the tax form every year and hold a number issued by it.

Why did the previous FBR Chairman announce that NIC numbers will be also be used as tax numbers? A fair and transparent system of tax collection is badly required to replace the current system, which is promoting corruption due to discretionary power of tax assessment staff and officers.



People avoid having a tax number although they are paying tax on utility bills every month, in few cases they will have to pay more if the tax system is fair.

l suggest that every person should only pay 20% of income as one tax if the person’s income is more than Rs 50000 per month.



ENGR.

ST.

HUSSAIN,

Lahore, February 13.

