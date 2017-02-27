I always ran away from doctors and whenever I got sick I self-medicated.

One day I had such a bad headache that I was helpless and I knew I needed a doctor.

Since I couldn’t drive on my own because I was unwell, I resorted to calling Aman Tele-health.

I was immediately connected to a nurse who asked me a few questions and redirected me to a doctor.



After patiently listening to me, the doctor told me that it was because of an allergy that I had.

The medicine that I had been taking was aggravating the headache and that I should immediately stop taking it as it could have an adverse effect on my liver.

He patiently explained all the complications that could be involved and that I should take it very seriously.

I was also asked to run a few tests and visit a specialist.

Such immediate help was very helpful as they guided me appropriately.

To my surprise I also got a follow-up call from them asking me about my condition and whether I had seen a specialist.



Such services are really needed in our country especially for those who live in remote areas or do not have the resources to visit a doctor as at least Over the counter drugs can be prescribed to them and they can be directed to the appropriate doctor.



AMEER HAMZA,

Karachi, February 3.

