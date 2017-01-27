The media warfare on Panama issue is quiet confusing for people.

The majority of people consist of common man in Pakistan and their problem is not Panama issue but the basic needs of life.

Therefore, the media should focus on the problems of majority.

The Panama case is under proceedings in the Supreme Court and let the honourable court decide the fate of the case.

If its people who have to decide something, they decided and elected Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister in 2013 elections and elections 2018 are not too far away.

Therefore, the suggestion of PTI leader to show the proceedings of court live on media is very inappropriate.

However, PTI should consider over the proposal of Railways Minister that PTI should stop media talk outside SC so that the government does not have to reply.



NAZIA JABEEN,

Lahore, January 26.

