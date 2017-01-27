Whenever there comes the nomination for the title of “Nation’s Pride”, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan name is recalled as he is hailed by the masses as a national hero and the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb.

Due to his pertinacious labour, Pakistan is the only Islamic country who joined the nuclear club.

His astonishing work is depicted by his published research papers, 188 in total, and the successful attempts of Ghauri series under his supervision.



What an unfortunate turn of events that the person awarded for highest number of civil awards is now facing financial consequences in his own beloved country.

If this is what it takes to be nation’s pride, then who wants it? The nations who forgot their heroes does not deserve to take a place in the history of great nations.



MUHAMMAD WAQAS BADAR,

Okara, January 1.

