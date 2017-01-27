Terrorism has been one of those menaces which impedes the ways of development of a country and destroys its peace, prosperity and beauty.

Terrorism is however inversely proportional to the economy.

If such gruesome acts of violence are to increase, the ranking of the economy would decrease immediately.



Since the inception of Pakistan many dangerous problems prevailed but after 9/11 attack terrorism as an issue has masked the beauty of the country.

Beautiful places were ambushed, educational sectors were attacked brutally and spiritual places were targeted by terrorists.

This effected the economy which resulted in the rejection of other countries to make trade agreements with Pakistan due to the fact that it was seen as a politically unstable country.

After herculean efforts made by the armed forces through the launching of operations, Pakistan finally saved its economy by the eradication of pesky terrorists and their networks from the grass root level thus leading to steady foreign investment in the country’s economy in the status quo.



The economy can only be saved if terrorism is eradicated from its thick roots.

All points of the Nation Action Plan (NAP) must be implemented practically to solve the issue.



WAJAHAT ABRO,

Shikarpur, January 1.

