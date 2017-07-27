The famous educationist Froebel once said, “Curriculum should be conceived as an epitome of the rounded whole of the knowledge and experience of a human race.

”

Unfortunately, the secondary curriculum in Pakistan has remained far from satisfactory for a long time.

It’s inability to serve either the cause of national development interest or the abilities and aptitudes of students.

It has also been criticised for its traditional and outdated character.

It has been described as inflexible in nature which provides little diversification.

The contents have either no or little relevance with the individual and societal needs.

Moreover it does not help in problem solving and critical thinking.

It does not allow the student to explore things, beyond learning.



The absence of trained teachers and properly laid down objectives, as well as coordination between curriculum centres and examination bodies all highlight the problems in our education system.

No arts and crafts subjects are a part of the curriculum.

This leads students to believe they have a minimal value, hence they do not take much part in it – even those who are passionate about it.



As a university student, I have suffered from the system too.

Hence I request the concerned authorities to evaluate the curriculum.

It should be harmonised with our culture and society.

Research should be carried out to remove the drawbacks of the current curricula.

Students should be allowed to make judgements, think critically and take a more scientific approach.



SANA GHOURI,

Karachi, July 5.

