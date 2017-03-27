The process of verification started long ago for the recognition of foreign nationals and blocks fake ones.

It causes tension amongst the public by the name of verification, yet 300,000 CNICs are blocked on suspicion.

Even 175,000 remaining to verify by intelligence agencies and 52,000 are also not yet cleared by NADRA.

However, most of them belong to foreign nationals.

Even when NADRA has not given the permission to block CNICs, but they are doing it with their whim.



Thus, the government should look on how the laws or rules which have told are being implemented or not.



SHABEENA ABDUL HAKEEM,

Turbat, March 12.

