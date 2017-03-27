I am a student of Karachi university and I want to draw the attention of concerned authorities through this letter.

Drug addiction is a bad habit.

Most of the youth is addicted to drugs.

Perhaps the reason is the negligence of the parents.

Every parent should be careful about this issue.

The person who is addicted to drugs always constitutes a danger to the community.

For example, a lot of youth are taking drugs, and they go driving when they are not in full consciousness, so they can cause an accident.

When a person is addicted to drugs, he cannot live without them, so he is going to pay all his money for drugs, and after his money is gone, he resorts to theft of money or valuable things from his parents or friends or any person he knows or any person he doesn’t even know.



If every drug addict thinks for a moment about this, the money invested solving drug-related crimes can be beneficial for the community.

We would see a lot more successful people, and we would see the next generation be successful.

Each institution should teach about the damage drugs cause to human life and the society.



BUSHRA SHAHAB,

Karachi, March 11.

