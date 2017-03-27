For the engineers, who passed out in 2016 and onwards, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has introduced Supervisory Certificates and in tandem has made it mandatory for construction firms to hire fresh engineers in order to get renewal license.

The irony is that contractors are trying to get supervisory certificates, for their renewal of registration by luring engineers with few thousands instead of hiring them.



This mendacious practice of contractors has spoiled the very purpose of Supervisory certificates.

PEC must take action against such contractors and black sheep present within the PEC per se.



ENGINEER IZHAR HUSSAIN,

Rawalpindi, March 11.

