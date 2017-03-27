Pakistan is going to become one of the most polarised societies in both, its region and the world.

The way our demagogues, ruling elites and retired and then rehired favourites have created a culture of deep divisions and instability.

Our politicians often mobilise their voters by using extreme rhetoric, crowding out the moderate middle ground and promotes officers, not on the basis of character, competency and integrity, but on the basis of ethnicity, sect or the so-called lobby.

What’s most painful is that even the people in the highest positions also promote their own patrons on the sole criteria of ethnicity, community or sect.



Humanity suffers the most in today’s Pakistani because there is no one in power and authority who virtually thinks in terms of humanity or in terms of ‘One Human Family’.



HASHIM ABRO,

Islamabad, March 11.

