Energy crisis is one of the most important issues for Pakistan.

With the help of China, the current requirements of electricity are somewhat being fulfilled.

On Thursday, during a presentation to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Secretary of Water and Power, Mohammad Younis Dagha intimated that China will invest 35 billion dollars in 19 power projects which will provide 12,134 MW of electricity.

Furthermore, the Chinese companies will also invest in five more coal projects in Thar, four imported coal projects, four wind energy projects, three hydro power projects and one solar power project.

If these projects are implement, it will be a tremendous step towards progress and over-coming the energy crisis.

These projects will also provide affordable, sustainable and cheap electricity to the people.



WALI EJAZ NEKOKARA,

Chiniot, March 11.

