The increasing temperature of the world is called global warming.

For centuries people did their works by hand and with the help of animals.

However, the situations began changing by AD 1800; in 1896 AD Svante Arrhenius a Swedish chemist discovered that nature already kept a certain amount of carbon dioxide which keeps the planet warm.

He further explained that the use of new machines was producing more carbon dioxide making the world would hotter in coming centuries.

Many scientists believe that it is caused by the greenhouse effect which means an increase in carbon dioxide and other gases in the environment.

These gases are emitted from vehicles, factories, air conditioners and other appliances.



SAMREEN M.

HAZIL,

Kech, September 12.

