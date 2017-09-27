While social visits and get togethers used to be the main form of interaction, a good deal of human interaction has been reduced to likes, tweets and status updates.

Social media sites like Facebook, twitter and Instagram have created a virtual world that has simplified communication between people from opposite corners of the world at the click of a button.

Social networking websites have the potential to bring out the worst the worst in people, which can leads towards psychological disorders.

Studies have shown that people who use Facebook have more narcissistic tendencies and show more signs of anti-social behavior.



Daily overuse of social media websites have a negative effect on health of children and teenagers by making them more prone towards anxiety, depression and other psychological disorders.

Excessive social networking is a disease and we desperately need a cure.

When excessive amount of time is spend on social networking websites, people have less time or less desire to socialize with others.

People who do not have person to person interactions have a harder time accomplishing basic social tasks.

It can also create diverse eating disorders among people as well.

Some of eating disorders are anorexia nervosa and binge eating disorders.

Social media combines many of the visual aspects of traditional media with the opportunity for social media users to interact and propagate stereotypes that can lead to eating and body image concerns.



No doubt, Social media has led to enormous improvements in social interactions of people, but it can also damage the ability to communicate personally.

In addition, it has created major health concerns especially among youths.

Overuse of media can only be minimized by giving our youth awareness about its hazardous effects on daily lives.

Parents and teachers can play a vital role here to save our young generation from major health concerns.



KIRAN FATIMA,

Islamabad, September 7.

