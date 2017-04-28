In the last 25 years, Pakistan had witnessed a significant increase in number of cases of various kinds of cancers and the threat claimed not less than 100,000 lives in 2015.

The number of deaths from cancers particularly from lung cancer in males and breast cancer in females is also on the rise in the country.

Studies reveal that every year, nearly 300,000 new cases of various kinds of cancer, reported from across the country.

Cancer can affect everyone at any age.

Cancer is the uncontrolled growth and spread of cells.

It can affect almost any part of the body.

Awareness is very important to stop and prevent the disease, as well as early detection, diagnosis, treatment and palliative care.

At least one-third to forty percent of all cancer cases are preventable.

Mainly by not using tobacco, using healthy diet, rich in fresh green vegetables, and being physically active at least 30-minute workout daily and most importantly obesity.

There is a dire need for a clear national strategy to be formulated on urgent basis in Pakistan to control the spread of cancer.

Media should also play its part to create awareness about cancer among the public.

Pakistan still has a long way to go before it can truly claim a breakthrough in its fight against cancer.



KIRAN FATIMA,

Islamabad, April 11.

