Reports reveal that a few repeatedly rehired people, especially those who, and when placed in the prime positions in different public sector organisations, always use foul language in office.



They use indecent language when their emotions run high.

These sordid souls think they are being funny.

In an office, especially, educational institutions or training institutes or other workplace settings, however, there is no excuse for offensive, obscene or sexual language but who cares in this society where unethical and amoral are eulogised.



However, being a humble student of political science and law, I request to all those dynamic and docile officers, who often become an easy target the salacious language of retired rehired Babas, among others, that they should not endure dirty words that makes them uncomfortable.



Employees both imperial and ancillary staff members must bear in mind that neither our religion, nor ethics and not even Establishment Code of Pakistan (Estacode) allows anyone in authority position to use wild and vulgar language in the office and in official matters.

If any one body in authority uses amoral language, he, in fact, reflects his mean family line.



HASHIM ABRO,

Islamabad, April 11.

