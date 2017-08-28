It is considered that Turbat city is included in big cities of Pakistan.

Astonishingly, entire Turbat city contains only of four ATMs which are over crowded due to what people are facing a lot of difficulties because they are not able to take out their money due to crowdness and also it is being caused of disput among recipients.



Surprisingly, four of them would be closed before 7 pm.

However, the system has not organized well yet.

If the same issue sustain and maintain like same then there will not be any purpose of banking system.



Consequently, we request to the government and concerned authorities to install more ATMs because not let to people of Turbat to face such kind of small problems.



SALAL JAVID,

Turbat, August 11.

