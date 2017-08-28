The main reason Robert T Kiyosaki wrote this book was to share insight into how increased financial intelligence can be used to solve the problem of life.

According to writer “money is only an idea.

If you want more money simply changing your thinking.

Every self-made person started small with an idea then turned it into something big.

It takes only a few dollars to start and grow it into something big.

Author encourage us to learn because it is not that hard.

In fact it is kind of easy once you get the hang of it.

Author has made his message clear.

It is what in our head that determines what an idea is.

There is a great book called think and grow rich.

The little is not work hard and grow rich.

Learn to have money work hard for you and your life will be easier and happier.

Today don’t play it safe play it smart.



ASIMA BALOCH,

Turbat, August 12.

