Today, we are living a cheerful and fortunate life in which we enjoy simple pleasures like fruits and vegetables which have been grown by hardworking farmers who make sure that they are packed with vitamins, minerals and iron.

Experts are working on increasing the harvests of these farmers which will benefit them in terms of making profit along with the general public which will have access to perhaps a greater variety and quantity of food.

Just recently, farmers were advised by these experts to cultivate wheat before the November 15, when it is at an optimum level of ripeness.



MEHRAJ ALTAF, Turbat, November 10.

