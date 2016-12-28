Tablets were created to prevent diseases or help control their effects and relieve pain as well as discomfort for patients.

It is advised that people take them after having seen a doctor who has written them a prescription otherwise, if taken unnecessarily or in increased amounts, it has the ability to not only to harm an individual but also to permanently damage the body.



Expired tablets despite being harmful, are still available for purchase in shops.

This has lead towards the death of many innocent civilians.

How is this justice towards the people? I request the government to take charge and hold accountable the pharmacies who sell outdated medicines.



MUNAZZA NAZIR AHMED, Turbat, November 10.

