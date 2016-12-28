The construction work on Karachi Nuclear Power Project Unit-2 and 3 are in full swing along the shore of Arabian Sea, about 15 km away from Mubarak Village. The local people were pleased when work resumed. They were hoping that their unemployed youths would get jobs but all their dreams went down the drain as despite having several meetings with the managers, not one person has been employed.

Majority of the villagers in Mubarak Village who may be educated have to go towards fishing for earning due to the absence of jobs. Most of the people remain unemployed and struggle to make ends meet.

SARFRAZ HAROON,

Karachi, November 9.