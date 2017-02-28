I am a senior citizen who is trying hard to get installed new metre at my residence for the last 3/4 months.

I have already completed all formalities and visited KE offices in Gulstan-i-Jauhar and Sindhi Society (Bin Qasim Town) many times but to in vain.

My KE ID No.

177704377

On February 14, evening, I personally met our Area General Manager, KE, (Bin Qasim Town) Nasim Shaikh who had already promised to me to get installed metre within one month.

When I reminded his promise in view of undue delays, he instead of replying me properly, started misbehaving by using ugly & threatening language without any valid reason.



Through your esteemed newspaper, I request KE higher authorities if there is any delay in installing metre, the customer may be satisfied accordingly.

However, they have no right to misbehave to them particularly senior citizens as during my visits abroad, what I have noticed that all senior citizens are being given high respect throughout the world.



M.

K.

SIAL,

Karachi, February 16.

