It is the duty of the Pakistan Army to protect the state when it is attacked by internal and external enemies.

Defence Minister under which the Army is elected is a member of national assembly and also member of PML-N which is now federal government.

Army is an integral part of government which bound to rule the country according to Constitution, which commands that it is the responsibility of government to protect the life of citizens even if the PM who is responsible to Cabinet and parliament for his decision in the national interest.

Any decision of PM which is not to safe for the State and people, Army must respect it’s oath and take action which is in the national interest.



ENGR S T HUSSAIN,

Lahore, February 14.

