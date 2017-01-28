The leaders of PPP and PML-N were not interested to hold elections of the local government.

It was the Supreme Court which forced them to follow the constitutional requirement.

After the election they delayed the oath taking of the elected representatives instead of encouraging them to participate in the decision making of developmental projects and governance.



The need of the hour is to reform the civil service and upgrade it to meet the needs of the people instead of treating them as slaves.

Both the dominant parties have policies that dictate not to encourage the people to ask for their basic rights.

They have proved to be worse than the military dictators who at least encouraged the empowering of the local government.



ENGR.

S.

T.

HUSSAIN,

Lahore, January 1.

