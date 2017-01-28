Although street crimes in India like robbing, teasing girls and verbal along with physical abuse aren’t focused on for the coming up of a solution.

But, the number of rape cases reported are on the rise in India.

Recently, a student was seduced into a bus in New Delhi and wasn’t only illegally molested but was also pushed off the bus resulting in instant death.

However, many people have appealed to the government for this threat.

It is required that strict legislation be passed for the prevention of such crimes.



MAHGANJ SALEEM,

Turbat, January 1.

