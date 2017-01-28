Pakistan is one of those countries who are facing social evils like corruption on a mass level.

It has been proven by international organisations that the menace of corruption cannot be wiped out instantly; rather it can be reduced gradually.

Pakistan is fighting this problem vigorously that is shown in the results of Transparency International Report, published on January 25, 2017.

According to the report, Pakistan has improved 9 points while neighbouring India succeeded in improving only 5 points.

After China who ranked 3 points above Pakistan, Pakistan’s score on CPI is 116 out of 176 countries, other countries like Turkey and Sri Lanka have come down in CPI.

If we analyse Pakistan’s position since 2013, it would be evident that Pakistan is tackling the issue of corruption seriously and energetically.



However, it’s not only the government that has to fight this evil, the people also need to say goodbye to corruption on a personal level.



NAZIA JABEEN,

Lahore, January 26.

