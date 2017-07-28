There are many mafias and godfathers in the Land of Pure.

Similarly, there are number of king makers.

They are very powerful and are playing an important role in politics behind the curtain.

They help politicians to become prime minister and federal ministers.

They also select civilians for important posts in ministries where they make policy as they want.

These kings makers are own media , retired generals, real estate tycoon, bank owners, industrialists and investors.

These kings makers do not want to become them self ministers or political leaders.

They are hardly known to the common man.

They consider themselves above the law.

Only by establishing true democracy.

rule of law and social justice, Pakistan will become Quid e Azam’s Pakistan.



ENGR.

S.

T HUSSAIN,

Lahore, July 10.

