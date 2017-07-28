Despite lofty claims of the present government for betterment of women, it has so far done nothing to empower them in the society.

The authorities have failed to resolve the problems of female entrepreneurs in the capital city.



However, I want to point out that the running chambers of commerce by males are receiving funds from the federal and provincial governments but no government official is ready to extend financial help to the women chamber of commerce.

Fortunately, a large number of non-governmental organisations are receiving funds from local and foreign donors for women empowerment in Pakistan but most of these have done nothing rather they are using the funds to their own interests.



I urge the government to resolve the problems of women entrepreneurs.



BABA FAIZ,

Ball Nigwar, Kech, July 10.

