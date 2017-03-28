In recent times, new modes of transportation have initiated in Karachi, particularly using phone applications to call a ride.

This new transportation is for everyone but there is another new mode specifically for females only called the pink taxi.



The pink taxi will be driven by women only for female customers.

The pink taxi was launched on International Women’s Day and is a great initiative to celebrate the day.

It also gives a much more comfortable and good conveyance system in times of need.

The pink taxi will show how strong women are and how they can travel alone to everywhere at any times.



There are lots of benefits of the pink taxi.

This taxi will provide women with comfort, safety and a source of transportation as per the requirements of females in our country.

Transportation is a big issue for females, especially working woman who are always on the run so this pink taxi is of great help to females.

Hats off to all the women and we wish the pink taxi the best of luck so it can continue its good work.



RAMEEN RAFIQ,

Karachi, March 11.

