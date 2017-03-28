According to investigations by The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), powerful organised ganged criminals are trafficking hundreds of women and children from across the country through Iran just for labour and begging in Europe and The Middle East.

The smugglers staying in Punjab and Balochistan are trafficking the children of the age of 8 to 12 years and women are of the ages of 30’s to 40’s.

Each year, Iran is deporting nearly 20,000 to 26,000 illegal Pakistani immigrants through its immigration office near the border with Balochistan.

The Balochistan government agreed about this issue that all kinds of the smuggling are continued on the both sides of the border.

Last year, around 1,000 human traffickers have been arrested by the FIA in various part of the country, but mostly the arresting has been done in Punjab.

I request the concern authorities to investigate more and arrest the smugglers and protect the lives of women and children.



SANAULLAH SAMAD,

Turbat, March 12.

