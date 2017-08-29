Since the breaking up of Pakistan in the four provinces by Gen.

Yahya Khan in early seventies has led to interprovincial disputes between provinces epitomizing in the KBD fiasco that is dumping Pakistan in the water shortage by eminently bad economic disaster facing Pakistan.

This was perhaps the ill fated decision of a Dictator to satisfy his urges.

This step led to bickering in the provinces in matter of distribution of finances to provinces and overloaded administration leading to centripetal forces to disunity of nation in all matters.

This was anathema to Quaid-e-Azam slogan of unity, faith and discipline that is the lack of this in the form of melady we are suffering to-day.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, August 12.

