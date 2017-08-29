As it is season of admissions students had applied in many universities for selection but our old problem of finding scope in fields with respect to old trend parents always want to see their offspring as doctor or engineer but they don’t care about their desires that what they want to be but it is an old issue but there is new problem which is adapted by our society is sub types of professions like in engineering we just know about some renowned departments like civil, electrical, mechanical, computer system etc and for what purpose the rest of department are, Are all other fields are useless if anything exist it is existing for any reason please don’t confuse and please stop this trend of scope, actually there is no scope in any field you have to create the scope, stop misguiding our youngsters they are future of our country. Please let them decide.

AAKASH JUNEJO,

Jamshoro, August 12.