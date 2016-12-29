A majority of Pakistanis view Donald Trump in a negative light and predict for him to be the worst president in the history of the United States.

His Islamophobic and racist views didn’t help his case either.

He could not only prove to be a threat towards Pakistan, being a Muslim state, but also for America itself.



Most analysts believe Trump to be a great threat to Pakistan’s peace, prosperity and the economy.

His economic policies, by virtue of him being a successful businessman, could lead to the appreciation of the dollar thus leaving great room for the depreciation of the values of currencies like rupees which could prove to be harmful in terms of trade for many countries.



SOBIA IRSHAD,

Karachi, November 11.

