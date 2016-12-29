The Interior Minister of Pakistan, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, formed the inquiry committee and nominated its chairman shortly after and during his first press conference he promised to reveal information regarding the culprits of the release of the misleading story about national security.

The report allegedly tarnished the reputation of the army of Pakistan and gave ground to the belief of Pakistani non-state militants carrying out terrorist attacks in India.

The question then becomes, for how long will the population be kept in the dark and when will there be a prioritisation of moral values rather than ensuring self-interest by politicians?

ENGR.

S.

T.

HUSSAIN,

Lahore, November 10.

