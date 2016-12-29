What does education mean? To raise highly knowledgeable, skilful, productive, creative and confident individuals who are innovative in their reasoning and aware about problem solving.

These individuals are dedicated to democratic values, human rights and open to newer more progressive ideas.

They have a sense of personal responsibility and are devoted to moral values, tolerance, mutual respect and for having a sense of empathy for all of humanity

These all are very effective and purposeful for the educational system and for the society but why is it that members of authority are not integrating these values in the curriculum which is supposed to shape the future of an individual.

It is unfortunate that our educational system lacks the development of such ideas and as a responsible citizen worried for the next generation, I would like to advise the government and the board of education to create a new curriculum that is more innovative.



NAVEED AHMED,

Karachi, November 10.

