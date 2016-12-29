During his election campaign and also immediately after winning the US elections, Donald Trump vociferously said that India and its population will be best friends for him and America during his term as the 45th President of the USA.



Donald Trump couldn’t have been more vivid about his relations with India.

The news published in different dailies of the country expressing the government of Pakistan’s hope that Donald Trump would play a mediating role between India and Pakistan vis-à-vis the lingering Kashmir issue is ludicrous, particularly when seen in the context of Trump’s extremely negative pre and post-election rhetoric against the Muslims and Pakistan.

The government should start thinking more pragmatically and assess the current situation bearing in mind the ground realities that speak loudly of the intent of the government of the US.



M FAZAL ELAHI,

Islamabad, November 11.

