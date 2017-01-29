An issue faced by the retired workers of PIA is the lack of initiative to increase the pensions that are given out and the restoration of 50 per cent of the commuted portion of pensions to those who have completed 10 years of their retirement.

A delegation of PIA Retired Employees Association met the CEO of PIA and discussed with him the genuine problems facing PIA Retired employees since long.

The CEO assured to resolve their problems soon, in particular the increase of pensions after getting an approval from the PIA Board of Directors however, it was strange to note the case was not presented in the recent meeting despite the CEO’s categorical promise.



PIA’s first and last increase in pensions was made effective in April 1, 2013.

Considering that the pensions paid out are already meagre, the raise did not help the position of the retired who are senior citizen compelled to stage protests to resolve their long standing issues.

PIA retirees should be given their legal rights on a priority basis, including a sufficient increase in their pensions to face high inflation, without the further waste of time.



MOHAMMAD KHAN SIAL,

Karachi, January 2.

