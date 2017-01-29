Justice Saqib Nisar has taken the honourable chair of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

There is hope that he will replace the decade’s old inherited flaws of and challenges faced in the judiciary.

The Panama leak case, now before the Supreme Court, is the first challenge for the new chief justice.

He will need to carefully carry out the process of justice in order to restore the honour of the judiciary in the eyes of the people.

The abolition of the 21st amendment is another hurdle for him.

The military courts came into being two years back when terrorists attacked the Army Public School in Peshawar.

Legal fraternity and civil societies have many reservations about the courts and term them a parallel judicial system to the civil court.

The matter of the extension of the law needs to be decided by Mr Nisar as well.



His appointment of the higher judiciary is also a serious question the process is not free from influences and other malpractices.

Unfair appointment and favouritisms in the higher judiciary is not only violation of law but constitution as well.

He will also have to keep in mind flaws like delayed justice and the backlog of cases.

The delivery of effective justice requires that the system be accessible and affordable, free of discrimination, free of corruption, and without improper influence by public officials.

Lastly, active accountability process of the judiciary is also much more important because it makes the judges liable and prevents them from misconduct, corruption and other illegal and/or immoral activities.



In a nutshell, he may fully consume his energy for the betterment of the judiciary by taking out all those flaws which create hurdles in way of justice.



ZIAULLAH KHAN,

Peshawar, January 1.

