It is one of the biggest problems of the citizens of Pakistan who have an abortion, mostly the low income families.

This cause to almost 900,000 people in Pakistan out of which many lose their lives.

This happens due to lack of knowledge.



And out of the mentioned people, most of them relate to villages or small cities where one cannot find any on duty lady health worker who gives them information about such steps.

These abortion cases are mostly occurred in Muslim countries such as Iran.

According to the editorial, comparing with Pakistan, Iran has 80pc usage of it.

Finally, Pakistan should put an eagle’s eye to restrict it in the state or provide information in each corner of the state to end such problems.



ALI JAN NAZ,

Turbat, June 5.

