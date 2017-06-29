Mirza Ghalib, a gifted poet, was not anti-national, but was certainly a wonderful free-thinker as the ‘anti-national poet Ghalib defends self’ on May 27.

He was not a stickler for religious discipline.

He seldom offered prayers and played chess and quaffed wine during Ramadan.

In Quranic verses, Allah promises paradise for the faithful, but Ghalib termed it a notion to please the heart “Ham ko ma’loom hai jannat kee haqeeqat lekin dil key khush rakhney ko Ghalib ye khayal acha hai”.



He was so above religious precepts that he would return form Ka’abah without performing prayers.

If its door was not open “Bandagi mein bhi voh azada-o-khud bin hain ke ham ulte phir aaey dar-e-Ka’abah agar va na hua”.

On his visit to Banaras, he wanted to renounce his faith, put a sectarian mark on his forehead, wear a sacred thread and stay on the banks of the Ganga.

No fanatic Maulana issued a fatwa against him.



NEHA JAVED,

Karachi, June 7.

