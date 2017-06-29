Panic attack is a disorder in which an individual feels abrupt over-whelming fright, usually any rational cause.

The panic attack is characterized by physical symptoms, such as a pounding heart, sweating, rapid breathing and a patient with panic disorder may have repeated panic attacks.



Most of the people experience moments of anxiety, they worry about money, their job, the future, and some other issues but panic attack is far more serious.

Panic attack is a long lasting and crippling condition that can have a devastating impact on person’s family, work and social life.

Panic attack usually last for second or minutes but they are terrifying.

According to a research, 20% people who suffers, panic attack attempts suicides.

According to Dr.

Darya Khan a consultant psychiatrist, the panic attack can be defined as an event of the following symptoms including pounding, skipping, fluttering heartbeat, shortness of breath, sense of being smothered, dizziness, light-headedness, nausea or stomach problems, chest pains and pressure on chest, sweating fear of dying and the feeling of unreality.



He informed that the first step in diagnosing panic disorders is to rule out physical disorders and some of the symptoms descibed also occur with medical conditions, such as heart problems.

The panic attacks can be treated by medication and counselling of the patients.

However, the most important thing is the support from family, friends and the loved ones.

Most of the times patients are not even able to tell anyone about their condition, what they are going through and what specifically they are feeling.

Awareness is very important if people are well aware about this condition, which is prevailing radically in our society.

Media can play vital role by spreading information about this medical condition to everyone.



KIRAN FATIMA,

Islamabad, June 5.

