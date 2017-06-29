Like many other testing services, PTS also conducts a recruitment test but the typing test was conducted in an atmosphere of a fish market.

After qualifying the objective test, I was called for a typing test in which one had to type 30 WPM.

However, due to mismanagement by PTS staff and their inability to control the situation, many meritorious candidates could not qualify the typing test.

I request the high authorities of PTS to re-conduct the typing test so that merit is ensured.



ASAD KHUHAWAR,

Karachi, June 5.

