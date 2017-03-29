Electricity has become a basic need of modern age.

Shortage of electricity erupts the daily routine work of people.

Energy crisis are being overcome in Pakistan through various achievements in the field of development.

On Saturday, 400 MW electricity was included in national grid through first tribune of the 1180 MW Re-gasified liquid natural gas (RLNG) thermal power plant at Bhikki.

Firstly, plant generated 362 MW and gradually touched the figure of 400 MW.

After examining the plant for a couple of weeks, it will be run on daily basis.

One does hope that Pakistan will overcome energy crisis very soon.



WALI EJAZ NEKOKARA,

Chiniot, March 12.

