Justice is a basic need of society, but nowadays, justice is only for the people who have political power or money.

The poor never have enough money, so they are not able to redeem justice from the courts? If poor people take their cases on local courts they wait for several months or years before the hearing date.

When hearing date comes near, judge may not be present or many other issues will take place.

If the hearing starts, judges give them only dates not justice.



The government should take action to make better judicial environment for poor people so they may avail justice, and also make justice free, for everyone.



SAMAWIYA JAVED,

Karachi, March 12.

