Surprisingly, maternal and neonatal health situation is still alarming in Pakistan despite immense efforts of different non-governmental organisations.

The maternal morbidity is resulting in infertility, genital tract fistula formation, chronic pelvic diseases and psychotic disorders.

These are occurring because of lack of care during pregnancy by skilled birth attendants.



According to the Pakistan National Forum on Women’s Health, there are over 85,000 villages and at least 200,000 competent skilled midwives are needed in basic health units in rural health centers, taluka headquarters hospitals and tertiary care hospitals.

Therefore, the government needs to make efforts to reduce the maternal death rate in communities in order to improve maternal and neonatal care in the country.



MANNAN SAMAD,

Makran, May 10.

