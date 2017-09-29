The Only green belt of Karachi is Malir and it is the biggest district of Karachi.

Mali remains to be the only source and provider of fruits and vegetables to the city.

Guava, Papayas and Maliri cilli were famous fruits and vegetables all over the city.

But unfortunately its greenery and productivity has vanished due to deficiency of water and electricity and this fertile land has changed into a barren land.



Builders have gained the upper hand and they have started numerous housing societies and different projects are under construction which has caused population problems.

After population, pollution is the second biggest problem of the city.

The city of lights is facing increased temperature and last couple of years we have seen heat strokes as well.

My request to concerned departments is to take immediate action and save the city from heat storms and increased temperature and restore the beauty and greenery of the city.



MUHAMMAD ANWAR,

Karachi, September 13.

