It would not be wrong to say that the sentence to death of Kulbhushan Jadhav is a prompt decision.

Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Sudhur Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a counter intelligence operation from Mashakel, Balochistan, because he was allegedly engaged in terrorist activities by endangering lives of many and attempted to destabilise Pakistan.

General Qamar Bajwa has confirmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM.

It is worth mentioning that convict confessed all his crimes before the magistrate.



We have seen so many ups and downs in the politics and in strategic situation of our country but now Pakistan has given a clear message that if anybody found working against Pakistan’s solidarity would be dealt iron-handedly.

India is trying to provide save exit to Kulbhushan Yadhav from death and stating that the sentence, if carried out, would amount to premeditated murder.



I request the Government of Pakistan to punish Indian spy immediately without any judicial stay because this penalty will reassure Pakistan’s integrity and make him a lesson to others who dare to disrupt peace of our country through espionage.



KHALID FARUQI,

Karachi, April 12.

